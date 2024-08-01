Seven students from India died abroad due to violence or attacks in 2024: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Seven students from India died in violence or attacks in three foreign countries this year, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared the data in a written response to queries on the number of students from India killed in attacks in foreign countries during the last five years.

According to the data, 124 students from India died this year in various foreign countries due to "accidents or medical causes".

He was also asked about the number of students from India who had died of accidents and medical causes in foreign countries during the last five years.

Of the seven students who died due to violence or attacks this year, four were in Canada, two in the US and one in Australia.

According to the tabular data shared in the response, five students from India died as a result of violence or attacks in two countries -- four in the US and one in Canada -- in 2023.

In 2022, the corresponding figure was two -- one each in Canada and the UK. In 2021, one person died in China.

Of the 124 students who died in accidents or medical causes this year, 37 were in the US and 31 in Canada.

The corresponding figure for 2023 was 170.

The minister also said that according to data collated from Indian missions and posts abroad, the total number of Indian students in foreign universities was estimated at 1.33 million as on January 1. PTI KND SZM