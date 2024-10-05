Seven students hurt as school bus overturns in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Oct 5 (PTI) At least seven students sustained minor injuries after their school bus overturned in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Hardona village, an official said. About 40 students of Lal Bahadur Shastri Vidyalaya in Gadchandur town were travelling on the bus when it skidded and flipped over, he said.

At least seven students suffered bruises. They were treated at a local hospital and discharged, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR NR