Seven students injured as concrete chunk falls from roof in Gujarat school

Veraval (Gujarat), Feb 13(PTI) Seven students of a government primary school in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district were injured after cement plaster from the roof fell on them on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when students of Class 4 and 5 had gathered for prayer in the lobby of the school at Vansoj village in Una taluka, nearly 95 km from the district headquarters, said district primary education officer Ashok Patel.

“During the prayer, a chunk of cement fell from the roof, leaving seven students injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in ambulances. Luckily, their injuries were not serious. Of them, four received stitches on the head,” said Patel.

The students also underwent CT scans, which did not detect any serious internal injuries. The students have already been discharged from the hospital, the official said.

School principal Arvind Solanki said the plaster might have become loose due to drilling work in an adjacent block as the school building is being renovated.

"This building was constructed in 2011 and it is currently under renovation. Since we are close to the sea, the steel bars in the structure corrode quickly. A decision to use or abandon this building will be taken on Friday at the school management committee meeting," said Solanki.