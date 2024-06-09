Seven-time BJP MP Pankaj Chaudhary sworn in as MoS new NDA govt

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) Seven-time MP Pankaj Chaudhary, who took oath as minister of state for the second time in the new BJP-led NDA government, started his political career as a corporator of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh.

Hailing from the OBC Kurmi caste, Chaudhary won the election of independent councillor from the municipal corporation in 1989 and was then elected as the deputy mayor of Gorakhpur.

Later, Chaudhary joined the BJP. After this, the party made him its candidate from the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency in 1991, and he won the election.

Chaudhary scored a hat-trick by winning consecutive elections in 1996 and 1998 after 1991, but in 1999 he was defeated by Kunwar Akhilesh Singh of Samajwadi Party. Chaudhary again won the seat in 2004, but in 2009 was defeated by Harshvardhan Singh of the Congress.

After this, in 2014, Chaudhary was elected for the fifth time from Maharajganj and scored a hat-trick for the second time in this parliamentary constituency by winning the 2019 and 2024 elections.

Chaudhary served as Minister of State for Finance in the last Narendra Modi government, and on Sunday took oath as Minister of State for the second time in the Modi 3.0 government.