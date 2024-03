Gondia, Mar 21 (PTI) Seven tractors transporting sand illegally were seized in Gondia on Thursday, a police official said.

The operation was carried out by a team under Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rashmita Rao on the Navargaon-Tamaswadi road, he said.

"The tractors, sand and items like mobile phones seized are cumulatively worth Rs 35.56 lakh. Thirteen persons were taken into custody," the Tumsar police station official said. PTI COR BNM