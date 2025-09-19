Seven trains given halts at three stations in Gujarat; will benefit workers, says Mandaviya

Rajkot, Sep 19 (PTI) Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday attended an event in Gujarat's Rajkot district to mark the provision of halts for seven trains at three railway stations.

The three stations that the seven trains, including Veraval-Jabalpur Express, Veraval-Bandra, Veraval-Banaras and Veraval-Indore Express, will halt fall under Mandaviya's Porbandar Lok Sabha seat and are part of Western Railway's Bhavnagar division.

While four trains will halt at Navagadh station, two trains will stop at Jetpur and one at Ranavav station in Porbandar, officials said.

The new stoppages will benefit more than one lakh workers, the Union minister for Labour and Employment; Youth Affairs and Sports said.

"Today, an additional stoppage of 7 pairs of trains was started from Navagadh. The stoppage of these trains will benefit more than 1 lakh workers associated with the dyeing industry of Jetpur" he said on X.

Talking to reporters after the flagging off ceremony, Mandaviya said people had been demanding train stoppage for Navgadh and nearby Jetpur stations since long.

"Jetpur is a key industrial town of Saurashtra region and a large number of workers are employed here. For a long time, there was a demand that trains like Veraval-Jabalpur express be given a stoppage here. Now, these trains will make a stoppage here, benefitting both locals as well as workers," said the minister. PTI COR PJT PD BNM