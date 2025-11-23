Seven women among ten detained during raid on spa centres

Gwalior, Nov 23 (PTI) Seven women and three men were detained during raids conducted at two spa centres in Gwalior city in Madhya Pradesh for indulging in immoral activity on Sunday night, police said.

"We had been receiving information about suspicious activities in the City Centre area. On Sunday night, a police team raided these centres in Tulsi Vihar area. Some customers and women were found in objectionable condition. Legal action is being taken," Additional Superintendent of Police, Vidita Dagar, told reporters.

