Seven women injured due to firecrackers during Ganpati procession in Nagpur district

Nagpur, Sep 20 (PTI) Seven women were injured, four of them seriously, due to firecrackers during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Umred town, some 60 km from the district headquarters, he said.

A procession by the ‘Sivasneh Ganesh Mandal’ (a community group) was making its way to the Shri Krishna temple amid fireworks when the accident happened.

According to eyewitnesses, a mandal member was bursting firecrackers when some flew off and exploded among those gathered to watch the procession, triggering a stampede-like situation.

Seven women suffered injuries after being struck by burning embers and were rushed to a local hospital. Four of them are reported to be in critical condition, said the official from Umred police station.

A case has been registered against the mandal workers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, he said.