Mumbai Police bust prostitution racket in Grant Road area; 2 pimps among 3 held

Mumbai: Mumbai Police busted a prostitution racket and rescued seven women while three persons were arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

The rescued victims included a Bangladeshi woman who was allegedly sold for Rs 1.5 lakh, locked in a room in a building, and forced into the flesh trade, he said.

Mumbai Police's crime branch on Tuesday raided two buildings situated on V P Road in Grant Road area, the official added.

The victims told police they were forced into prostitution by pimps and others who took away the money paid by customers.

The arrested trio includes a manager and two pimps, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

Further investigation is underway.