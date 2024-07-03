Seven-year-old, among three killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa

Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Three people, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed and 13 others were injured when a loading tempo collided with a vehicle moving ahead in Rajasthan's Dausa, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred late Tuesday night near the Giriraj Dharan temple on Jaipur -Agra National Highway.

SHO Sadar police station Sohan Lal said that a speeding loading tempo collided with a vehicle and killed Chhotu Ram (35), Samantara (50) and Divya (7), who were travelling in the tempo, and injured 13 others.

He said that all the people travelling in the loading tempo were residents of the Moradabad area of Uttar Pradesh and were returning from Sikar after visiting Khatu Shyam Ji temple.

Amongst 13, three were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur. While the 10 other injured were sent home after first aid at the district hospital of Dausa, Lal said.