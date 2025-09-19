Seven-year-old boy killed in wild animal attack in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Sep 19 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was attacked and killed by a wild animal in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said on Friday.

The boy's body was recovered from the forest area near Gadbori village in Sindewahi tehsil in the early hours of the day, he said.

The boy, Prashil Baban Mankar, was dragged away by a tiger or a leopard on Thursday evening, following which the forest department was alerted and a search was undertaken, Chief Conservator of Forests R M Ramanujam said.

The child was at his uncle's house near the forest area, he said.

"The situation is tense in the village, and we do not know what happened exactly on Thursday evening. It is yet to be ascertained if the boy was attacked and killed by a tiger or leopard," he said. PTI COR ARU