Seven-year-old girl found dead with throat slit at Delhi home

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit at her home in the Swaroop Nagar area of outer north Delhi, police said on Monday.

Police said the incident came to light on Saturday evening when a patrolling team noticed a crowd gathered outside the house.

Upon enquiry, a head constable from the patrolling team found the girl lying unconscious in a pool of blood inside the house. He immediately alerted the local police station and his seniors. More teams were rushed to the spot and an investigation was launched, police said.

CCTV footage from the vicinity of the house showed the girl's father, Prem Singh (32), and his acquaintance Ranjit leaving the area around the time of the incident. Efforts are being made to nab them, a senior officer said.

Singh is a native of Patna, Bihar, and works as a daily wage labourer. His wife Muskan (32) is employed at a factory in Delhi's Libaspur. The couple have another daughter, aged nine, the officer said.

The crime scene was examined by forensics and crime teams, and the child's body was sent to BJRM Hospital in Jahangirpuri for post-mortem, the officer said.