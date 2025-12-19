Seven-year-old girl killed in leopard attack in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was killed after a leopard attacked her near the sugarcane fields of a village here, located within the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, officials said on Friday.

According to the forest department, this is the third fatal leopard attack in the village in the past two years.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Suraj said the deceased, Almeen, was playing outside her home when the leopard emerged from the fields, seized her and began dragging her towards the fields.

Villagers and family members chased the animal with sticks and shouts, forcing it to release the seriously injured girl, who was taken to the nearest community health centre. She was declared dead by doctors.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted and police are investigating the incident, the DFO said. The village, where the girl lived, has witnessed three previous fatal attacks by leopards -- one in 2024 and two in 2025.

The DFO added that the girl's house is adjacent to sugarcane fields, which serves as natural hideouts for leopards.

The forest department has been conducting awareness campaigns in the area, urging villagers to switch from sugarcane to other crops to reduce attacks.

Efforts are also underway to capture the leopard using cages and camera traps. PTI COR CDN PRK PRK