Seven-year-old girl raped in Shimla, relative arrested

Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative here, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested following a complaint by the victim's mother, they said.

In her complaint, the mother said that she had visited her maternal place at Shimla. She alleged that her daughter was sleeping in a room when the accused, who is married, raped her.

Hearing cries of the girl, the mother along with other relatives rushed to the room following which the accused fled from the spot. Later, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother who approached police.

A case under sections 64(2) and 65(2) (rape), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered and the accused arrested, police said. PTI BPL KVK KVK