Seventy drug smugglers held as part of anti-drug drive in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 3 (PTI) Punjab Police on Monday said it arrested 70 drug smugglers, among whom two were caught after an exchange of fire, and registered 48 FIRs across the state, as part of the ongoing anti-drugs drive.

The number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 403 in just three days with these arrests, the police said.

Police also recovered 4.63 kg heroin, 500 grams ganja, 100 grams opium, 1548 intoxicant tablets and Rs 1.32 lakh in cash from the possession of the arrested drug smugglers, officials said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann last week set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free. The state government has also constituted a five-member cabinet sub-committee to monitor action against the scourge of drugs.

Special Director General of Police (DGP) Arpit Shukla said Amritsar Rural police apprehended Jagtar Singh and Angrez Singh on Saturday, seizing 1 kilogram of ICE (methamphetamine) and Rs 1.4 lakh in cash from their possession.

He said that following disclosures of Jagtar, while he was being taken for recovery, he attempted to escape from police custody near Defence drain Attari, prompting the team to open fire injuring his right leg.

The accused was recaptured and provided immediate medical attention, he added.

In another operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehended a notorious drug smuggler, Sahil alias Neela of Faizpura in Amritsar, after a brief exchange of fire that took place near Palm Garden Colony in jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station, Shukla said.

Police teams were chasing the accused, when he opened fire at them, prompting the teams to retaliate, he said, adding that a .32 bore pistol was seized from Sahil's possession.

The Special DGP further said the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy 'Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention (EDP) to eradicate drugs from the state.

Meanwhile, police also carried out search operations at eight different jails including Central Jail Patiala, New Jail Nabha, Open Jail Nabha, District Jails -- Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Mansa and Rupnagar -- in the state to check any illegal activities.

"Our police teams have thoroughly searched every nook and corner including barracks, kitchen and toilets in the jail complex," Shukla said in a statement. PTI CHS OZ OZ