Seventy lakh voters added to electoral rolls in Maharashtra in five years

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The number of registered voters in Maharashtra has increased by nearly 70 lakh since the 2019 assembly elections, a top poll official said on Wednesday.

Assembly elections will be held in the state on November 20.

"There were 8,94,46,211 voters in Maharashtra ahead of the 2019 assembly elections. After the special enrollment drives conducted by the election commission, the number has increased to 9,63,69,410, a rise of 69,23,199," said Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam.

A polling booth generally has 1,500 voters, but if there are more voters, additional booths would be set up, he said, speaking to reporters here a day after the election schedule was announced.

There were 96,654 polling booths during the 2019 assembly elections, while there would be 1,00,186 booths this time, Chockalingam informed.

There are 6,36,278 voters with physical disabilities, while 1,16,355 voters are from the armed forces.

The number of first-time voters, those between 18-19 years of age, is 20,93,206, he said.

Notably, of 12,43,192 voters above the age of 85 years, as many as 47,716 are centenarians, said Chockalingam.

Nearly six lakh state government employees would be roped in for election work, he said.

As to how many voters can be inside a polling booth at a time, he said there would be four tables in each booth. "We have issued instructions that three to four voters can be present inside. During the Lok Sabha elections, some officials allowed only one person inside at a time which resulted in delays in voting," he added.

On the use of terms such as "vote-jihad" which has communal overtones, Chockalingam said, "The model code of conduct has come into force yesterday. If some leaders tend to use it (such terms), we will not spare anyone. If we receive any complaint, we will check it within the legal framework and submit our report accordingly." BJP leader and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had two weeks ago blamed “vote jihad” for the BJP’s poor show in the state during the Lok Sabha polls.

"Out of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies (in Maharashtra), 14 seats witnessed vote jihad. Hindu religion never disrespected other faiths; tolerance is in our blood. I call for the need to awaken Hindutva if someone is voting for electing anti-Hindu leaders to top posts," he had said at a public event in Kolhapur. PTI ND KRK