Sever cold in Punjab, Haryana; Hisar shivers at 1.6 deg C

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (PTI) Haryana's Hisar reeled under severe cold as the mercury dropped to 1.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday as biting chill prevailed at many places in the state and neighbouring Punjab.

According to the meteorological department's daily weather report, among other places in Haryana, Karnal reeled under biting cold recording a minimum of 3.6 deg C.

The minimum temperatures was recorded well below normal limits at other places in Haryana.

The maximum temperatures hovered between 19-22 degrees Celsius at most places in the two states on Thursday.

Rohtak recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 4 degrees Celsius while Ambala's low settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, also experienced a cold night, recording a temperature of 4.7 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Faridkot recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 4.3 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 4.6 degrees Celsius and Patiala 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN NB