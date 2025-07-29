Several booked for assault, gunfire after clash between two groups in Shimla

Shimla, July 29 (PTI) Police booked several people for a clash between two groups, including for an alleged gunfire by one side here on Tuesday, police said.

However, no one was injured in the incident that took place in Tharu village in Theog subdivision in Shimla district, police said.

Police registered two FIRs after receiving complaints from both sides regarding an alleged verbal dispute that escalated to assault on one side, which responded with opening fire.

As per a complaint filed by Bimla Devi, a group comprising Durga Singh, Sandeep Singh, Lal Chand, Jeet Ram, Satya Devi, and Kiran allegedly attacked her husband, Dhyan Singh, outside their residence.

Bimla Devi said that she rushed outside due to the commotion and saw the assault on her husband.

Based on her complaint, a case under sections 190 (unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 was registered in Theog Police Station.

In a counter-complaint, Sandeep Kumar alleged that he was working in his apple orchard when Dhyan Singh, accompanied by Mahender and Bimla Devi, began verbally abusing and threatening him.

Sandeep Kumar alleged that Dhyan Singh fired a gunshot, though no one was injured.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under sections 115 (2), 351(2) and 324(4) (mischief) of the BNS, and relevant section of the Arms Act.

Police officials said legal action will be taken on the basis of evidence and further findings.