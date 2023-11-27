Several booked for thrashing lone man with sticks, iron rods in Rajasthan's Baran City

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 27 (PTI) Several people were booked here for allegedly thrashing a 40-year-old man with sticks and iron rods in front of the Baran city municipal council office, police said on Monday.

According to a video clip that surfaced on social media, Annirudh Nagar alias Jassu was thrashed on Sunday by around 7-8 men at Pratap Chowk of the city, purportedly in personal enmity.

The 44–second video showed Nagar collapsing on the ground due to the beating. The clip also indicated that Nagar anticipated the attack as he too was armed with a stick and held it in both hands in an attacking stance.

The incident led to the members of the Dhakad community, to which Nagar belongs, take out a bike rally on Monday and submit a memorandum to the Additional Superintendent of Police for the immediate arrest of the attackers.

The reason behind the attack seemed to be a dispute over a shop between Nagar and his attackers who are neighbours, police said.

Police lodged a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against Ajay Sharma, Sanjay, and Shayamu in connection with the matter, Circle Inspector at Baran City Police Station Rajesh Khatana said, adding that the accused were yet to be arrested.

Police said that Nagar himself has a criminal background and is accused in a case in which some of his attackers were victims. PTI COR VN VN