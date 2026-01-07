Several BRS Corporators from Khammam join Congress

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Several BRS Corporators from Khammam Municipal Corporation on Wednesday joined the ruling Congress here in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Other BRS Corporators who joined Congress recently also met the chief minister.

State Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other leaders from Khammam were present on the occasion.

The BRS Corporators joined the Congress on a day BRS Working President K T Rama Rao visited Khammam town.

Addressing an event at Khammam, Rama Rao claimed that the people of Khammam are angry with Congress.

Though there are three ministers from Khammam in the state cabinet, the farmers are not getting urea adequately, he said.

Rama Rao also alleged that the ministers are seeking "commissions" in government works. PTI SJR SJR ADB