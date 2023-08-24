Several buildings collapse in Kullu due to a massive landslide

Advertisment

New Delhi: Several buildings collapsed in Kullu on Thursday due to a massive landslide.

Many people are feared trapped in the tragedy that took place near Kullu bus stand.

The devastating videos of falling houses surfaced where people can be heard screaming.

Advertisment

The meteorological office on Wednesday issued a 'red alert' predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated spells of extremely heavy rains" in six of the state's 12 districts including Shimla for the next 24 hours.

A total of 709 roads in the state are now shut following three major spells of heavy rains this Monsoon that have left a trail of death and destruction.

This is a breaking news. Follow this page for more updates.