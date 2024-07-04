Several children fall ill after inhaling smoke from hospital generator in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Jul 4 (PTI) Several children suffered physical discomfort and were hospitalised after allegedly inhaling smoke from the generator of a hospital near their school at Kanhangad in this north Kerala district on Thursday.

The District Collector has ordered an inquiry into the incident and the Kanhangad sub-collector was instructed to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a report, the district administration said.

Over 15 children studying in the Little Flower School at Kanhangad here were admitted to various hospitals after experiencing discomfort allegedly due to inhalation of the fumes from the generator.

Visuals on TV channels showed children admitted to the hospitals complaining of dizziness, nausea, and breathing difficulties, among others, after inhalation of the fumes.

Parents and locals of the area told TV channels that the school teachers had made complaints with regard to the hospital's generator and had sought that it be moved to another place.

They said that a huge tragedy was avoided this time and therefore, concerned authorities should take appropriate action.

The generator was operating when power went out at the private hospital near the school.

As there was no smoke pipe attached to the generator, when it was operated, the smoke spread to the surrounding areas including the school, the authorities said.

The situation was later brought under control, they added.