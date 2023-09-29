Several civil society groups join hands to support INDIA alliance candidates in upcoming polls

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Representatives of over 50 civil society organisations and 18 small parties not a part of the INDIA alliance met here on Friday, pledging support to candidates of the opposition grouping in the upcoming state and Lok Sabha polls.
At 'Jeetega INDIA: National Convention for Democracy, Secularism and Social Justice', organised by Bharat Jodo Abhiyan (BJA) and Confederation of Indian Communists and Democratic Socialists, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said they will focus on 100-150 seats where the Opposition candidates have been losing with narrow margins, and help in augmenting votes for them.
Yadav said representatives from over 20 states attended the convention held on Friday.
"What connects us is the faith in the Constitution of India. There is an unprecedented attack on democracy, and we have decided to fight the long term, and the short term fight... The short term fight includes the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections," he said.
National Coordinator of Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan Vijay Mahajan said there are at least 270 seats which are with the BJP and with consolidation of Opposition votes, the Opposition candidate may win.
Yadav also said that a 'Truth Army' will be formed to counter ruling BJP's "troll army". The campaign to support the INDIA alliance will be launched in Gandhi Sevashram in Maharashtra's Wardha.
Asked if he would also fight the Lok Sabha elections, Yadav denied, and said, the parties and organisations extending support to the Opposition alliance are doing so without any conditions.
Leaders from several Opposition parties which are part of the INDIA alliance also attended the convention. Congress leader Digvijay Singh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, CPI(ML)'s Deepankar Bhattacharya, were present at the event. PTI AO AO VN VN