Several Delhi hospitals receive bomb threat emails, search operations underway

New Delhi: Several hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday received bomb threat emails, prompting authorities to launch searches on their premises, officials said.

A call was received at 1.04 pm from a hospital in Nangloi and another from Primus Hospital at 1.07 pm in central Delhi's Chanakya Puri informing that they had received bomb threats, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Fire tenders, bomb detection teams and police rushed to the spots. A thorough checking is being conducted, the official said.

Further details are awaited.