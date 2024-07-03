Several envoys in India mourn loss of lives in Hathras stampede

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Envoys of several countries, including Germany, France and China, mourned the loss of lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday and extended condolences to victims' families.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a post on X said he was deeply distressed by the tragic incident.

"Deeply distressed by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on the social media platform.

The stampede at a religious congregation killed 116 people as devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the worst such tragedy in recent years.

The incident took place as the devotees -- most of them women -- headed home after a 'satsang' in the Hathras district's Phulrai village. The 'satsang' was conducted by Baba Narayan Hari, who is also known as Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba.

German envoy Philipp Ackermann in a post on X in the evening offered condolences to the families that lost their loved ones in the stampede and said he was deeply saddened about the tragic incident.

"Deeply saddened about the tragic events in Hathras. My condolences to the families that lost their loved ones. We hope that help quickly reaches the injured," he wrote on the social media platform.

Later on Tuesday night, Chinese envoy Xu Feihong also took to X to mourn the loss of lives in the incident.

"Shocked and saddened about the tragic events in Hathras, UP. Deeply mourn for the lives lost and extend heartfelt sympathies to victims' families. Wish the injured a speedy recovery," he wrote on the social media platform.

French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou also posted a message on X, which was reposted by the French Embassy in New Delhi.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives following the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh's #Hathras district. France expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," the envoy wrote on X.

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon also echoed the sentiments expressed by the other envoys.

"Deeply saddened about the loss of lives at the tragic stampede in #Hathras, UP. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Such incidents are truly heartbreaking," he wrote on X.