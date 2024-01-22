Several events held in Thane to mark Ram temple idol consecration; NCP MLA Awhad offers prayers

Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) Several events were held in Thane to commemorate the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

MLA Jitendra Awhad of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party prayed at the Tulja Bhavani temple and the Valmiki Maharaj temple.

He said he saw Lord Ram in "jan seva" (working for the public).

The first mayor of Thane and former MP Satishchandra Pradhan, who was part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement of the early 1990s, was felicitated by Shiv Sena (UBT) Thane MP Rajan Vichare.

BJP leader Om Prajash Sharma, who had led a batch of 'karsevaks' from Thane during the Ram Temple movement at the time, held a religious discourse at Datta Mandir, which was attended by Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar. PTI COR BNM BNM