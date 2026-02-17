Several fall ill after consuming 'kuttu' flour on Mahashivratri in Noida; FIR against shop owner

Noida, Feb 17 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against a shop owner after several people allegedly fell ill after consuming 'kuttu' (buckwheat) flour on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Noida, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after multiple residents of Supertech Ecovillage-3, Royal Court Society and Himalaya Pride Society reported health complications on Sunday after consuming the flour, traditionally eaten during fasts.

According to the police, information was received on Monday from a private hospital within the Bisrakh police station jurisdiction regarding several residents from the three housing societies falling ill.

The police informed the Food Safety Department, following which a complaint was filed and an FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

A joint team of the Food Department and Bisrakh police conducted inspections at shops located in Supertech Ecovillage-3, Royal Court Society and Himalaya Pride Society and collected samples of buckwheat flour from the outlets.

During the inspection, irregularities were found at Prashant General Store in Royal Court Society, which was subsequently sealed, officials said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the affected residents had purchased the buckwheat flour supplied by HD Spices in the Chipiyana village, with its warehouse located in Chipiyana Buzurg.

Acting on the information, the Food Department team inspected the warehouse and sealed it after detecting irregularities. Samples have also been collected from other shops and further action is being taken, officials said.

The police have detained four persons, including the warehouse owner, they added.