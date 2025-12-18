Several families shifted to hotel after formation of cavity on road during Surat metro rail work

Surat, Dec 18 (PTI) Around 20-25 families were evacuated and shifted to a hotel after a 10-11 feet deep cavity was formed on the road along the metro rail corridor in Shahpore area of Gujarat's Surat district, officials said on Thursday.

Experts from Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) are monitoring the site along with metro rail personnel, they added.

The cavity was reported on Wednesday while metro rail construction was underway.

Officials said 20-25 families of nearby buildings were temporarily evacuated and accommodated in a hotel as a precautionary measure.

"There are a lot of underground pipes and cables in this cavity area, and the backfilled soil in this area is found to be left out very loose during the execution of the utility work by agencies. This loose soil has settled, resulting in cavities. The TBM has already passed through this area and is presently 20 m away from this location," said an official release.

The cavity is mainly on the road, and there is no settlement or distress found in the nearby buildings as of now, but as a precautionary measure, these nearby buildings are vacated temporarily, the release added.

"The building settlement is being regularly monitored round the clock. The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) has also called experts from SVNIT to assess the situation as an additional precaution. The loose soil surrounding the cavity was excavated, following which concrete filling was carried out to stabilise the area," the release informed. PTI KVM PD BNM