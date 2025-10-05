Several feared dead as heavy rain triggers landslides in Darjeeling

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Several people are feared dead following landslides in parts of Mirik in Darjeeling district due to incessant heavy rain, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The official said that rescue and relief operations are currently underway, with local administration, police, and disaster response teams rushing to the spot.

"Several casualties are feared due to a major landslide in Darjeeling district triggered by heavy rainfall since last night. We don't have the exact figures right now as the rescue and relief work has just started," the officer told PTI.

Unconfirmed reports claimed 11 people have died in the landslide.

The officer added that continuous rainfall has made it difficult for earthmovers and emergency vehicles to reach the affected site.

"The terrain is slippery and there are reports of several houses being damaged. The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained," he said.

According to preliminary information, the landslide occurred near one of the hill slopes on the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, disrupting movement of vehicles and communication links to several adjoining areas.

Teams from the state disaster management department and the Darjeeling district administration have been deployed, along with local volunteers, to assist in the rescue operations.

Further details are awaited.