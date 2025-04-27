Several feared dead as van falls into well in MP's Mandsaur; NDRF team at site

Mandsaur: Several persons are feared dead after a van with 13 occupants fell into a well in Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

The incident occurred at Kachariya village under Narayangarh police station limits and a rescue operation involving NDRF and other units is underway, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who rushed to the site, said the driver apparently lost control of the van, which then veered off the road and fell into a well.

"The number of deaths is not clear. There were 13 persons, including two children in the van. Four have been rescued and hospitalised. The rescue operation is priority now. There is poisonous gas in the well," he said.