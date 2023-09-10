Several G20 leaders hail PM Modi's initiatives to combat climate change

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Over two days of G20 deliberations, several leaders of the bloc's member countries hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to combat climate change, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida praising him for the concept of "Mission LiFE", sources said.

Advertisment

During the G20 meetings and sessions, several leaders lauded Modi's efforts to tackle climate change and extended support to his initiatives.

"India's vision of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is a beacon, which infuses hope for humanity -- with inclusivity, equity and prosperity for humanity that touches all of us. Grateful to G20 for understanding the need to include more people in the grouping," Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was quoted as saying at a meeting by a source.

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said "we have to find finance and solidarity for developing countries to fight climate change".

Advertisment

"Two families and two futures will not be the right path. Prime Minister Modi, your cooperation in this manner will lead to success," he said.

The Japanese prime minister voiced support to the LiFE initiative, noting that it aims at ensuring individual behaviour changes for the environment.

He also appreciated the India-led research of millets and acknowledged its importance.

Advertisment

At one of the meetings, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lauded Modi's circular economy approach and said her country is also adopting it.

President of the Union of Comoros and African Union Chairperson Azali Assoumani thanked India for its efforts in fighting climate change.

The G20 countries had said on Saturday they will aim at tripling the global renewable energy capacity by 2030 and expediting efforts to phase down coal power in line with national circumstances, but did not commit to a phase-out of all polluting fossil fuels, including oil and gas. PTI ASK RC