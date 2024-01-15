Several 'high potential' meetings lined up at Davos: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said several "high potential" meetings are lined up for his visit to the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos.

Reddy interacted, along with state Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, with several prominent members of the Indian diaspora at Zurich airport on his way to Davos.

"Delighted to meet and briefly interact, along with my colleague @OffDSB garu, several prominent members of the Indian diaspora at Zurich airport today.

"They are excited to be part of a fascinating new journey to reimagine and re-carve a new Telangana, marked by inclusive growth, balanced development and progress for all," Reddy said on social media platform X.

"Will be launching the Invest in Telangana campaign at our state pavilion shortly. Several high potential meetings lined up ahead at #Davos #WEF2024 #TelanganaAtDavos," he said. PTI SJR SJR ANE