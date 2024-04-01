Several houses damaged as rain, storm lash Mizoram

Aizawl, Apr 1 (PTI) Several houses and churches have been damaged in Mizoram as heavy rain accompanied with hail lashed parts of the northeastern state, officials said Monday.

More than 300 houses were damaged by hail at Zohmun and Palsang villages in Aizawl district on Sunday night, they said.

A church at Lungtan village in Champhai district collapsed and another at Sialsuk in Aizawl also suffered damages, the officials said.

There were, however, no reports of any injury or death so far.

District officials are still collecting information about the extent of damage at various places in the state, they added.

The India Meteorological Department had on Sunday issued an 'Orange Alert' and forecast “heavy to very heavy” rainfall across several states of the northeast. PTI CORR RBT