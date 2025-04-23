Several houses torched in Manipur's Kamjong district, curfew in 2 villages

Imphal, Apr 23 (PTI) Unidentified armed men set fire to several houses in two villages in Manipur's Kamjong district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when most residents of Gampal and Haiyang villages, in the district's Sahamphung sub-division, were out in their fields for cultivation.

Preliminary reports indicate that more than seven houses, primarily thatched-roof structures, were burned to the ground, an official said.

Following the incident, Kamjong District Magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter imposed indefinite curfew in both the villages from 2pm.

In an order, the DM also prohibited the movement of any persons outside their residences under sub-section 1 of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

In the official order, Peter said, "Such disturbances could lead to a serious breach of peace, endanger public tranquility and pose risks to human lives and properties." The restrictions, however, do not apply to government agencies involved in maintaining law and order or providing essential services. PTI COR MNB