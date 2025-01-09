Several hundred persons join Shiv Sena in presence of Dy CM Shinde

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Several hundred functionaries from various parties on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane.

Advertisment

These included workers of NCP, Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Aam Aadmi Party from districts like Thane, Palghar, Akola, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune, Ahilyanagar and Nagpur.

They joined in an event held in Anand Ashram here, Shiv Sena leaders said, adding it would boost the party's prospects in upcoming local body polls in the state's rural areas.

Addressing the gathering, Shinde said the Mahayuti government under him initiated several welfare schemes, which ensured it returned to power with a resounding mandate in the November assembly polls.

Advertisment

He emphasised the party's focus on development and the provision of basic amenities in rural areas.

"While Balasaheb Thackeray (Shiv Sena founder) always considered all party workers as associates, some people treated them as subordinates," Shinde said in an apparent swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray and brought down the MVA government, which also comprised the undivided NCP and Congress.

Advertisment

The people decided which faction is the real one by giving 57 seats to the Sena led by him, Shinde asserted.

Those present at the function include Lok Sabha MPs Naresh Mhaske and Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Rajendra Gavit, Vilas Tare and Shantaram More. PTI COR BNM