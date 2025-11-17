Several Indians dead in bus accident in Madina

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Several Indian Umrah pilgrims, most of them from Telangana, were killed in a horrific bus accident near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Madina early Monday.

Over 40 Indians were on board the bus that reportedly collided with an oil tanker at around 1:30 am (IST) and most of the deceased appeared to be Indians, officials said. The bus was learnt to be on its way from Mecca to Madina.

The Indian mission in Jeddah has rushed officials to the site of the accident to assess the situation.

"At this point, we cannot provide any details of the casualty figure as the process to identify the deceased is underway," officials said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar put the toll at 45, saying a total of 54 persons from the city had left for the pilgrimage recently.

The Indian mission in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 control room to coordinate assistance.

In their posts on social media, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed condolences to families of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured," Modi said.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," he said.

Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Russia, expressed deep shock over the accident.

"Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident," he said.

"Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy too expressed shock over the accident.

His office said Reddy has directed the chief secretary and the director general of police to obtain full details.

Reddy's office said he has instructed officials to contact the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy regarding this incident and to immediately undertake necessary relief measures.

"Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao has promptly spoken with Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi and issued the required directives," it said on X.

"A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor details and relief measures regarding this incident on an ongoing basis, to provide information to the families and relatives," it said.

The Indian consulate in Madina said it and the Indian embassy are in touch with the Saudi Haj and Umrah ministry, and other local authorities.

"They are also in touch with the concerned Umrah operators. A team of Consulate staff and Indian community volunteers is on the ground at various hospitals and sites," it said in a press statement.

"The Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah are extending fullest support. Officials of the Embassy and the Consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the State of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families," it said. PTI MPB DV DV