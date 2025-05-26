Several initiatives taken to make election process more transparent, inclusive and effective: Himachal CEO

Hamirpur/Bilaspur (HP), May 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta on Monday said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced several initiatives in order to make the election process more transparent, inclusive and effective.

These initiatives are also being implemented in the state, said Gupta.

The chief electoral officer said that a maximum limit of 1,200 voters has now been set for a polling station, as per the ECI's guidelines, to ensure there is no overcrowding at the polling stations and voters can easily exercise their franchise.

Gupta, who held meetings in Hamirpur and Bilaspur with the election staff of the two districts, also said that additional polling stations would be set up in the densely populated areas and death registration information will be obtained directly from the database of the Registrar General of India to immediately remove the names of dead people from the voter lists.

She said that regular meetings are being held with the representatives of various political parties in the state, both at the district and sub-division level, for better coordination.

The chief electoral officer (CEO) said that training programs have been organized for booth-level agents and training material is also being prepared for the election officials and candidates.

Gupta said that ECI Net Dashboard has also been launched in the state through which all election services will be available on a single platform.

To prevent duplication of voter ID cards, a unique number will now be allotted to each ID card. Booth-level officers are being given standard photo identity cards, she added.

The chief electoral officer further said that voter information slips have now been made more clear and user-friendly. PTI COR BPL AS AS