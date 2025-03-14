Several injured, shops torched after clash between two groups in J'khand's Giridih

Giridih (Jharkhand), Mar 14 (PTI) Several people were injured and at least three shops allegedly torched after a clash broke out between two groups during a Holi procession in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Friday, police said.

Police forces have been deployed and the situation is under control, a police officer said.

The incident took place in Ghodthamba when the passing of a Holi procession through the area was opposed by a group, leading to a clash in which both sides pelted each other with stones, the officer said.

"A large police contingent was deployed to restore peace in the area. The situation is under control and is being monitored closely," Khorimahua Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rajendra Prasad said. PTI COR SAN ACD