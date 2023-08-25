'Several innovations' in policing reduced crime in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said "several innovations" in policing have led to a drop in the state's crime rate and provided relief to complainants.

Gehlot chaired a meeting to review the state's law and order situation at police headquarters here. Talking to reporters later, he accused the BJP of defaming Rajasthan on the issue of law and order.

“We have done several innovations in policing on the basis of which Rajasthan has become a model state in the country. Crimes have been controlled and the complainants have got relief,” Gehlot told reporters.

He said it is now mandatory for police to register an FIR for each complaint received while claiming that the law and order situation in the state has improved under the current Congress government.

“Although this will increase the number of FIRs, we are not worried about it. We are worried that the complainant should get justice,” he said.

Gehlot said that there is a difference between increase in crime and increase in crime registration.

“Some people make the mistake of considering these two as one. People of the opposition parties are making this mistake deliberately. They know that there is a difference between crime and registration of crime,” he said.

Rajasthan is a "peace-loving" state and while the number of cases registered with police has increased, it is due to the implementation of the compulsory registration of FIRs policy.

Gehlot also said that there has been a decrease in the cases registered through the courts in the state.

“In 2018, 30.4 per cent of cases of rape of women were registered through the court whereas in July 2023, the number dropped to 14.13 per cent. Compared to last year, there is a partial increase of 0.60 per cent in the cases registered under the IPC this year, which shows the success of the compulsory registration policy,” he said.

He also accused the BJP-led central government of "cheating" the people of Rajasthan by not fulfilling its promise to grant national project status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

Gehlot expressed confidence that the Congress will the upcoming Assembly elections in the state and retain power. PTI SDA RHL