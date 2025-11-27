Several Kalyan Congress office-bearers resign ahead of civic polls

Thane: Several office-bearers of the Kalyan Congress unit in Maharashtra, including its president Sachin Pote, have resigned ahead of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections.

The schedule for the KDMC polls, which are overdue, has not yet been announced.

Pote, after quitting on Wednesday, told reporters that his resignation followed a high command directive to make way for new office-bearers.

He further said the decision was not an expression of displeasure, stressing that despite external pressure and invitations from other political parties, he and his supporters would remain loyal to the Congress ideology and its leadership.