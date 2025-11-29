Several leaders in Latur quit Cong, join ruling parties ahead of local polls

Latur, Nov 29 (PTI) A number of local Congress leaders in Latur have quit the party and joined the ruling side ahead of the December 2 municipal council and nagar panchayat polls in Maharashtra.

During the week, former Latur Rural MLA Adv Tryambak Bhise, former city mayor Lakshman Kamble, former corporator Girish Patil and former district bank director Nathsinh Deshmukh joined the BJP while former mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde switched to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Though the Congress insiders say the party will survive the blow, the defections sparked a debate in political circles.

Former minister Amit Deshmukh, son of former chief minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh, used a song from Bollywood film "Saiyaara" to describe the situation.

Addressing a poll rally at Ahmedpur in Latur, he said, "Saiyaara tu to badala nahi hai, mausam jara sa rutha hua hai' (my love, you're still the same, only time has turned its back on us)." After reciting the line, Deshmukh said the responsibility of changing the situation lies with everyone.

"In the coming days, the people of Maharashtra will stand firmly behind the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)...," he said. PTI COR NP