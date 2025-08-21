Several measures taken by govt to improve condition of Muslim women abandoned by husbands: Nitish

Patna, Aug 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the state government has taken several measures to improve the condition of those Muslim women who have been abandoned by their husbands.

He also said the Bihar government has taken various measures to support the education of Muslim girls and boys in the state.

Speaking at an event organised on the centenary celebrations of the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, Kumar said, "Muslim women who are abandoned by their husbands face hardships…to support and improve the condition of such Muslim women, the state government started financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per month in 2007. This amount has now been increased to Rs 25,000 per month.

"Efforts are being made in all possible ways to support the education of Muslim boys and girls. And for this, the Minority Welfare Department of the state government is running several schemes." He said women face a lot of difficulties if they are abandoned after marriage.

The CM stated that before 2005, no work was done for the Muslim community in the state. After the formation of the NDA in 2005, several welfare schemes for the Muslim community were launched.

"Earlier, there were frequent Hindu-Muslim conflicts. Hence, since 2006, the process of fencing graveyards has been initiated. A large number of graveyards have already been fenced, and now there are no such conflicts," he said.

"The condition of madrasas was previously very pathetic. Madrasa teachers were not paid well. After 2006, madrasas were registered and granted government recognition. Now, Madrasa teachers are getting salaries equal to those of government school teachers," said the CM.

Before the 2005 elections, several riots had taken place, including in Bhagalpur in 1989, but neither the then government nor the successive ones conducted a proper investigation. As soon as we came to power in November 2005, a thorough investigation was conducted, action was taken against the guilty, and compensation was provided to the riot victims, said the CM.

Families affected by riots are being supported through pensions. The CM noted that the budget of the Minority Welfare Department was only Rs 3.54 crore in 2004-05, which has now increased to Rs 1,080 crore. Additionally, support is being provided in various ways to help young men and women from the Muslim community start employment.

"From the beginning, we have worked for the development of all sections of society — including Hindu, Muslim, upper caste, backward, extremely backward, Dalit, or Mahadalit," he said.

"We have always worked in the interest of the people and continue to work tirelessly for the development of the state. Opponents speak unnecessarily, but it holds no meaning. We stay focused on our work," said the CM. PTI PKD RG