Several members of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi join BJP

Palghar, Oct 14 (PTI) More than 70 leaders, activists, and office-bearers of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) from Vasai joined the BJP on Tuesday ahead of the polls to local bodies in the presence of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan in Mumbai.

"This mass joining is a testament to the growing trust in the BJP's ideology of 'Nation First, Party Next, and Self Last'. The BJP is a party of dedicated workers committed to the nation's progress," Chavan said.

The new members, including several former corporators and grassroots workers, said they were inspired by the BJP's developmental policies and national vision.

Over 70 dedicated workers from Vasai have joined the BJP family today. Their inclusion will not only strengthen the organisation but also help accelerate Vasai's development. Our goal is the all-round growth of Vasai and to ensure respect and prosperity for its people, said local BJP MLA Sneha Dube Pandit.

Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi is led and founded by Hitendra Thakur. PTI COR NSK