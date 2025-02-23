Several members of J-K Handicapped Association detained after their protest march against govt

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Police on Sunday detained several members of Jammu and Kashmir Handicapped Association (JKHA) after they took out a protest march here against the government's "failure" to improve the lives of the disabled, officials said.

Dozens of members of the JKHA assembled near the Press Enclave here holding banners and raising slogans, and called for an immediate government action for the welfare of the disabled community in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

The protestors alleged successive governments have failed to improve the lives of the community.

They demanded launching of a special recruitment drive for qualified disabled persons, and enhancement in the monthly pension from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000.

They also demanded low-interest loans covered in subsidy and vertical reservation in jobs.

The demands also included four per cent reservation in MGNREGA work as well as in assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats.

The protesters also demanded setting up of an advisory board for their socio-economic development, and opening of separate counters for them in government offices and banks.

They tried to take out the march on the main road outside the Press Enclave, but were stopped by police, and several of them were detained, the officials said.

They were later released, the officials added.