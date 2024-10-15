Drama in joint committee meeting on Waqf Bill continues for the second day

National

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi arrives for a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

New Delhi: Several opposition MPs on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the joint committee on the Waqf Bill, alleging derogatory remarks against them by a BJP member.

Opposition members, including Kalyan Banerjee, Gaurav Gogoi, A Raja, Mohamed Abdulla and Arvind Sawant, stormed out of the meeting of the parliamentary panel, which was hearing a presentation from representatives of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the bill.

The opposition members rejoined the meeting after staying away for nearly one hour.

However, BJP members claimed that the opposition members were abusing the chairman of the committee Jagadambika Pal.

This is the second consecutive day when opposition members have walked out of the meeting following differences.

