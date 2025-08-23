Several parties in Kashmir criticise govt takeover of JeI-linked schools; BJP welcomes it

Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Several political parties in Kashmir on Saturday criticised the J-K government's takeover of the management of 215 schools affiliated to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and called for revoking the order, while the BJP welcomed it as a "much-needed intervention" in national interest.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti slammed the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing it of "implementing BJP's agenda" and "bringing an established educational system to the brink of destruction".

"It is unfortunate that they are going against their own people and implementing the BJP’s agenda,” she told reporters here.

“Why take over the schools? When they were not taken over in the LG rule, why now in the popular government? If the minister is saying there is confusion, the order should be cancelled. I think it is very bad to play with the lives of the people and especially with the education system,” Mufti said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K appealed to Education Minister Sakina Itoo to stand up for her own people.

“It is not about JeI or FAT. You have done this today for the people in Delhi, tomorrow they will ask you to do something else,” she said, adding, “It seems they (NC) are on the same page with the BJP”.

Justice and Development Front (JDF) J-K – formed by the members of the banned JeI -- denounced the government move, saying it was an “administrative overreach” and a “painful reminder” of the National Conference’s “history of betrayal”.

The outfit and some others claimed that these schools have been "banned", but Education Minister Sakina Itoo denied it and asserted that the schools will only be looked after by the government till the new management committees are formed.

Itoo assured the people that no school will be taken over by the government permanently. "Once the managing committee is formed, schools will be handed over to them," she said.

Peoples' Conference chief and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone too targeted the NC, saying "215 schools forcibly taken over by the J and K Government. And no prizes for guessing. The elected government has passed the order. Shame and shamelessness have assumed new meanings in this government." "They are setting new standards in servility. And just to recall the sermons, the edicts that this party passed against their opponents," Lone said in a post on X.

He asked the people to be "under no illusions" as the elected government "is a party to all acts undertaken".

“Be it mailings or termination of employees, they are equal partners. They have been equal partners in the past. And they will be equal partners in the future. This is the A team. This was always the A team," Lone said, returning the barb that the National Conference (NC) directed at his party during the assembly elections.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said it is deeply regrettable that the elected government has “enforced the ban” on Falah-e-Aam Trust (FAT) schools by announcing the takeover of their management.

“Although Jamaat-e-Islami has been banned since 2019, the LG administration refrained from taking over the management of FAT schools. Yet, the elected government, despite enjoying a strong public mandate, has chosen to do so,” Bukhari said on X.

He said rather than assuming direct control, the government could have exercised its authority by establishing clear regulations to safeguard the academic future of students enrolled in these institutions.

“Enforcing a ban in terms of taking over the management of these schools was neither necessary nor justified,” he said.

The fact of the matter is that the ruling party has once again proved its “intolerance” towards those with whom it has political or ideological differences, the former minister said.

The Apni Party chief demanded that the government immediately cancel its decision. “To monitor these schools, the government can establish a regulatory authority to ensure they fully comply with all relevant laws and regulations,” he added.

However, the BJP J-K spokesman Altaf Thakur welcomed the government’s decision and described it as a “much-needed intervention” to ensure that young minds are shielded from separatist narratives.

Thakur said the takeover was in the national interest, as it would ensure a positive and secure learning environment for thousands of students.