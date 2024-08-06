Several parts in West Bengal to receive heavy rain

Kolkata: A cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh and an active monsoon trough are likely to bring heavy rain in several parts of the state, the Met office said on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar till August 9, it said, warning of landslides.

The Met warned of landslides in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong and a rise in water levels in rivers like Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh and Torsha.

Most places in south Bengal are likely to receive light to moderate rain till the morning of August 8, with the possibility of heavy rain in South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram Birbhum and West Bardhaman districts till the morning of August 7.

The weather system will be caused by a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh and an active monsoon trough, the weather office said.

Kharidwar in south Bengal's Purulia district received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 100 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, while Panagarh recorded 90 mm rainfall during the same period.

Jalpaiguri, Falakata and Dhupguri in north Bengal received 70 mm of rainfall each during the period, the Met data said.