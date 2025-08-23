Several parts of Delhi lashed by rains

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Several parts of the national capital witnessed rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning on Sunday as well.

On Saturday, several parts of the city -- including north, central, south and southeast Delhi -- witnessed rain.

According to officials of the Public Works Department, their flood control room received at least 10 complaints on waterlogging during the day, and most of them were cleared within an hour.

The IMD has predicted rainfall with gusty winds in areas including Civil Lines, Red Fort, Lajpat Nagar, Narela, Bawana, Alipur and ITO on Saturday evening and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 0.3 notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature stood at 25.7 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notch below the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The air quality continued in the "satisfactory" category at 6 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 93, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SSM RUK RUK