Several parts of Delhi face outage as Mandola power grid in UP catches fire

New Delhi: Several parts of the national capital, including the area housing Delhi LG secretariat and Chief Minister's residence, faced outages for varying lengths as a substation of the power grid in neighbouring UP's Mandola caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Power discom officials said several areas, largely in central and east Delhi, were affected due to the failure. Some areas in north Delhi also faced outages.

"Areas likely Civil Lines, Model Town, Kashmiri Gate, Gulabi Bagh, Shakti Nagar and Vijay Nagar in North Delhi faced outages. The supply was resumed within an hour," said a discom official.

He said the power supply of the LG House and Chief Minister's residence was also briefly affected.

Areas in east, central, south and north Delhi like ITO, Laxmi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia, Narela, Model Town, Rohini, Gopalpur, Sabzi Mandi, Wazirpur, and Kashmiri Gate also faced outages, he said.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi termed the occurrence extremely worrying and said she would meet the Union Power minister and chairman of Power Grid Corporation to ensure the prevention of such a situation.

In a post on X, the Delhi Power minister said the fire at the sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola near Loni (Ghaziabad) in Uttar Pradesh had led to a power outage in many parts of the national capital.

"There is a power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 pm. This is due to a fire at a sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas.

"But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated," she said in the post.