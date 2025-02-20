Several parts of north India receive snowfall, rainfall; traffic suspended on J-K national highway

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Several parts of north India, including Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, received fresh snowfall and rainfall, suspending vehicular movement.

Several higher reaches of Kashmir, including tourist resorts like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam, received fresh snowfall, while the plans were lashed by the rains.

Traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was suspended Thursday evening due to slippery conditions owing to snowfall in Banihal sector, officials said.

The helicopter and ropeway service at the Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended.

The weather department said while the weather is likely to remain cloudy from February 21-23, light rain or snow is possible at scattered places on February 24-25, and light to moderate rain or snow at many places is likely on February 26-28.

Himachal Pradesh also witnessed fresh snowfall on Thursday. Isolated and higher areas of Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts received snowfall, while mid and lower hills received light rains, leading to the closure of some roads on Thursday.

Following snowfall in higher reaches of Manali, the roads beyond Nehru Kund have been closed for most vehicles. The Lahaul and Spiti Police have advised the commuters to avoid unnecessary driving and if necessary drive with caution, maintain a safe distance, use fog lights and follow instructions of police.

The Met office issued an orange alert of heavy rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorms in the Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts.

The Met office said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from February 24 onwards.

The upper reaches of the mountains in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts of Uttarakhand, including the Himalayan temples, also received fresh snowfall and the lower areas intermittent drizzle early on Thursday reviving wintry conditions in the plains after nearly a month-long dry spell.

Dehradun also received intermittent rainfall that made it colder.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan, New Delhi and Punjab received light showers. Light to moderate rain was recorded in many areas of Rajasthan.

Some areas in Punjab, including Amritsar, Ferozpur, Hoshiarpur and Patiala also received light rainfall with highest maximum temperature at 26.8 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the national capital also received light showers on Thursday morning and the maximum temperature was recorded as 27.4 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above the season's average.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light drizzle for Friday. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 12.0 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). PTI HIG HIG